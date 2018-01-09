Here’s Prabhas’ adorable reaction to Anushka Shettys Bhaagamathie trailer

South Indian sweetheart Anushka Shetty's trailer for Bhaagamathie was recently launched and took the internet by storm. Besides being enchanting and gritty, the trailer leaves fans with goosebumps too. The chilling scene of a blood covered Anushka hammering a nail into her hands, is sure to keep you sleepless for weeks. The trailer has received a resounding thumps up from the audience and that is evident from the numbers. The video has garnered over 4 million views so far on YouTube. The horror film is staled to release on January 26.

While social media went bonkers seeing Anushka's new avatar, it was her Baahubali co-star Prabhas's reaction that warmed our hearts. Post the launch of the trailer, Prabhas was quick to share it on his Facebook page with a note that is sure to melt your heart.

Prabhas and Anushka have always sent the rumour mills into a tizzy, thanks to their incredible on-screen chemistry and their close friendship off the screen. The two fervently deny the authenticity of the rumours, and claim they're just best friends. Last year, there were reports doing the rounds that the two were planning to tie the knot soon. However, Prabhas rubbished those reports.

Prabhas is prepping up for his upcoming film, Saaho in which his stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor. It turns out that Anushka Shetty was initially supposed to be a part of the project, but was dropped at the last minute.​