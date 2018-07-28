Here's when the first look poster of Ramcharan – Boyapati Srinu film will be launched!

The buzz around Ramcharan's new film with director Boyapati Srinu is quite high. The movie is being anticipated by the fans with much enthusiasm, all with the snippets and updates that are being revealed gradually, as the movie is taking shape. And now there is another one which will surely make the fans ecstatic. The first look poster of the venture will soon be launched, by the end of August.

Boyapati, best known for his brutal and utterly ballistic action sequences, will be following the same pattern in this yet-to-be-titled film as well. After filming the first few schedules across Hyderabad, the team will soon move into the Ramoji Film City to can some breathtaking action sequences. Stunt choreographer Kanal Kannan, known for his work in a large number of Tamil films, is designing the action blocks here.

Vivek Oberoi plays the antagonist in this film, which marks his next outing in the Southern arena of entertainment, following Vivegam in 2017. His very first introduction scene was shot with close to 2000 junior artists, after which the star has been actively involved in the shoot. Popular Tamil actor Prashanth also has a pivotal role to play here, while Bollywood damsel Kiara Advani is the female lead.

Made at a whopping budget by famous producer DVV Danayya, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.