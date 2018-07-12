Here's why 2018 will remain extra-special for Superstar Rajinikanth fans!

The long-awaited release date of the Superstar Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 was announced yesterday night by director Shankar, without any prior notice. He said that the VFX companies had finally promised their delivery date and that the film will release on November 29, a good 3 weeks after the Diwali releases like Sarkar, NGK and Thugs of Hindostan. 2.0 is most likely to be a solo release in all main Indian film release markets due to its massive scale and the gargantuan hype surrounding it.

With Kaala having released on June 7, Rajinikanth will have two proper releases this year, much to the delight of his crores of fans. In 2014 too, two of Rajini's films released - the motion capture animation flick Kochadaiiyaan and Lingaa. Prior to that, we need to go back to 1995 for two Tamil films of the Superstar in the same year - Baasha and Muthu that year.

Over the past 20 years or so, the star has become really choosy about his films and they have been spaced out with long time gaps - sometimes by 2 years or more. With his imminent political entry, one may not see many more Rajinikanth films in the near future. That makes his twin releases this year all the more special, provided 2.0 makes it to theaters on November 29. The film’s release date has already been pushed quite a few times and there is still an element of uncertainty in the air.

Rajini meanwhile has already started shooting for his next with director Karthik Subbaraj. The latest on the film is that Kajal Aggarwal has denied being approached for a key role in the film.