Heroes are paid more because they have a lot to lose, says Anushka Shetty

Over the last few years, Anushka Shetty has proved herself as a royal actress in films like Arundhati, Baahubali and Rudhramadevi. Her upcoming bilingual movie Bhaagamathie which has been written and directed by G Ashok is set for a January 26 release.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actress spoke about the much-debated pay scale discrimination between men and women in the film industry. The Billa actress said, “In any profession, one needs to earn it to be paid more. Heroes are paid more because they have a lot to lose. A lot of films ride on their shoulders and I think they deserve better pay scale. Instead of fighting for better pay scale, why not write better stories for women and showcase them in stronger roles.”

Bhaagamathie is a story of an honest Indian Administrative Service officer Chanchala (Shetty), who is forced into a haunted mansion by corrupt police officers. How the meek Chanchala soon turns into the fiery Bhaagamathie follows the rest of the plot. Apparently, Ashok had prepared the Bhaagamathie script in 2012 which he wrote keeping Anushka in mind.

Produced by UV Creations and Studio Green, Bhaagamathie co-stars Unni Mukundan, Jayaram and Asha Sarath. It will be released in Telugu and Tamil.