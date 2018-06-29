Ileana D’Cruz all set to make a comeback in Tollywood

Ileana D'Cruz started her career with a Telugu film Devadasu in 2006. She then starred in multiple Telugu films before making her Bollywood debut with Barfi. Well, after Barfi she stuck to doing Hindi films and her career down South took a back seat. However, now the actress is all set to make a comeback in Tollywood.

Ileana will be seen in a movie titled Amar Akbar Anthony which also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. The director of the film, Sreenu Vaitla took to Twitter to welcome Ileana back in Tollywood. The actress replied him by stating that she is very happy with work with him.

Check out their tweets here:

Welcoming back @Ileana_Official to Tollywood today. Been an amazing day of work to start off with . — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) June 27, 2018

Thank you Sreenu!!! I’m so happy to finally be working with you! ♥️ — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) June 29, 2018

Ileana D’Cruz and Ravi Teja’s pairing has been liked by everyone down South. They have done three films together, Khatarnak, Kick and Devudu Chesina Manushulu. Amar Akbar Anthony will be their fourth film together. We are sure that fans of both the actors are looking forward to see them on the big screen yet again.

Not many actresses from down South are able to make a mark in Bollywood, but Ileana is one who have been a part of many successful Hindi films like Barfi, Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Mubarakan and more recently Raid.