home/ entertainment/ tollywood
Ileana D’Cruz all set to make a comeback in Tollywood

Ileana D’Cruz all set to make a comeback in Tollywood

First published: June 29, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Updated: June 29, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Ileana D'Cruz started her career with a Telugu film Devadasu in 2006. She then starred in multiple Telugu films before making her Bollywood debut with Barfi. Well, after Barfi she stuck to doing Hindi films and her career down South took a back seat. However, now the actress is all set to make a comeback in Tollywood.

Ileana will be seen in a movie titled Amar Akbar Anthony which also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. The director of the film, Sreenu Vaitla took to Twitter to welcome Ileana back in Tollywood. The actress replied him by stating that she is very happy with work with him.

Check out their tweets here:

Ileana D’Cruz and Ravi Teja’s pairing has been liked by everyone down South. They have done three films together, Khatarnak, Kick and Devudu Chesina Manushulu. Amar Akbar Anthony will be their fourth film together. We are sure that fans of both the actors are looking forward to see them on the big screen yet again.

Not many actresses from down South are able to make a mark in Bollywood, but Ileana is one who have been a part of many successful Hindi films like Barfi, Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Mubarakan and more recently Raid.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Amar Akbar Anthony #Barfi #Devadasu #Ileana Dcruz #kick #Main Tera Hero #Mubarakan #raid #Ravi Teja #Rustom #tollywood

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All