Is Anirudh Ravichander’s second Telugu film on the cards?

Composer Anirudh Ravichander, famous in the Tamil industry for hit back-to-back albums, is in talks to hop on board Nani’s new film Jersey. Even as Anirudh is yet to give his nod for the film, an official announcement is expected from the makers, Sithara Entertainments, soon.

Anirudh made his Telugu debut with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi, but the film was a debacle at the box office, reducing the reach of the music. Anirudh was also offered Jr. NTR’s Aravinda Sametha with director Trivikram Srinivas, but opted out of the project for reasons best known to the team. Composer Thaman then grabbed the opportunity, marking his first collaboration with the director.

Jersey is a sports drama featuring Nani as a late bloomer who tries to find his way into the Indian cricket team. Director Gowtam Tinnauri has recently revealed that the film will narrate the incidents that take place between 1986 and 1996. “It is an entirely fictional story. We are planning to start the shoot in September. Nani will undertake cricket lessons in preparation for the role,” he said in an interview to Firstpost. The team is currently on the lookout for a leading lady from Tollywood for their film.