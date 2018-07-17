Dhruv Vikram all set to make his Tollywood debut!

Chiyaan Vikram's handsome young son Dhruv Vikram is in the process of making his Tamil debut in the Arjun Reddy Tamil remake directed by National Award winner Bala. The film has been titled Varma and features Megha Chowdhury, Raiza Wilson and Easwari Rao in the lead roles. Over half the film is complete and progressing swiftly.

Reports have now emerged from the Telugu media that Dhruv Vikram will soon be making his Tollywood debut under ace filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's direction. The director will also produce this film, touted to be a dance based subject.

It looks like Chiyaan Vikram is chiseling his son's career with a lot of care and is giving him the best possible opening in both the Tamil and Telugu industries under the guidance of proven directors like Bala and Sekhar Kammula. Dhruv is a huge star already on social media owing to his good looks and his father’s star power.

Sekhar Kammula delivered the blockbuster Fidaa last year and catapulted Sai Pallavi's career in a big way in Tollywood. He also launched Rana Daggubati with the successful Leader, back in 2010.

We await an official confirmation from the director regarding his new film with Dhruv Vikram. It promises to be a very exciting project.