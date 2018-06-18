Is Mahesh Babu making his Bollywood debut? Well, here’s the truth…

Mahesh Babu is a big name in Telugu film industry. The actor is known for starring in some super hit films. His last release Bharat Ane Nenu was a blockbuster. While many actors from down South have tried their luck in Bollywood, we are yet to see Mahesh Babu in a Hindi film. However, a few days ago, there were reports that Mahesh Babu will be making his Bollywood debut soon. The actor had made a visit to Mumbai and it was being speculated that he was here to discuss about his Bollywod debut.

But, for all the Mahesh Babu fans, who have been waiting to see him in a Bollywood movie, here’s a sad news. The actor is not making his Bollywood debut, at least not anytime soon. Denying the reports, the actor’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodker quoted to Deccan Chronicle, “These reports are completely false. Mahesh Babu is not looking for a break in Bollywood. While returning from his two-month vacation in Europe, Mahesh did stop by in Mumbai while the rest of the family proceeded to Hyderabad. But Mahesh wasn’t in Mumbai to meet any Bollywood producer. He was there for a look test with hair stylist Hakim Aalim for his next Telugu film to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.”

Looks like the actor is quite happy in his own space and doesn’t want to explore Hindi cinema.