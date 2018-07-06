Is Viswasam’s first look poster coming this month?

The latest tidbit from the sets of Viswasam, is that the team is planning to launch the first look poster by the end of this month itself. Though the release date of the film is set only for the Pongal season next year, it looks like the team wants to slowly start off their promo campaign simultaneously.

Shoot for the film is currently progressing in the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad, where a massive set has been erected to can major portions of the film. Including two songs and two action blocks, a majority of the film will be shot within this particular set itself.

After the team completes their schedule here, they will move to Mumbai and finally park at Chennai for their forthcoming schedules. According to recent reports, the shoot for the film will be wrapped up by October completely.