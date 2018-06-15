It’s a BOY! Telugu superstar Jr NTR welcomes his second child

Telugu superstar Jr NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranathi welcomed their second child on Thursday. The actor shared this good news on his twitter handle by posting a sweet message. The couple already has son named Abhay Ram, who was born in July 2014. Here’s his tweet.

The family grows bigger. It’s a BOY! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 14, 2018

Post this warming news many celebs from the South Industry started sending in congratulatory messages to the superstar and his wife and among them was star Nani too. Even many close celebrity friends of the star congratulated him on the social media. See below:

Congratulations babai @tarak9999 .. it’s raining Boy’s .. love to you all :)) — Nani (@NameisNani) June 14, 2018

Congratulations to proud new parents! May dese tiny feet will tiptoe with love into your hearts and stay there forever! @tarak9999 😊 https://t.co/I4wSPvi7zH — Eesha Rebba (@YoursEesha) June 14, 2018

Otherwise, Jr. NTR will be seen playing a pivotal role in his upcoming film Aravindha Sametha, directed by the renowned film screenwriter Trivikram Srinivas. Recently, the actor had shared a fresh poster of his upcoming film. The poster gathered quite an amount of attention and fans couldn’t avoid drooling over his hot physique and killer looks.

We wish a healthy life ahead to the newborn.