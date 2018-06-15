home/ entertainment/ tollywood
It’s a BOY! Telugu superstar Jr NTR welcomes his second child

It’s a BOY! Telugu superstar Jr NTR welcomes his second child

First published: June 15, 2018 09:16 AM IST | Updated: June 15, 2018 09:16 AM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Telugu superstar Jr NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranathi welcomed their second child on Thursday. The actor shared this good news on his twitter handle by posting a sweet message. The couple already has son named Abhay Ram, who was born in July 2014. Here’s his tweet.

Post this warming news many celebs from the South Industry started sending in congratulatory messages to the superstar and his wife and among them was star Nani too. Even many close celebrity friends of the star congratulated him on the social media. See below:

Otherwise, Jr. NTR will be seen playing a pivotal role in his upcoming film Aravindha Sametha, directed by the renowned film screenwriter Trivikram Srinivas. Recently, the actor had shared a fresh poster of his upcoming film. The poster gathered quite an amount of attention and fans couldn’t avoid drooling over his hot physique and killer looks.

We wish a healthy life ahead to the newborn.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Baby boy #jr ntr #Lakshmi Pranathi #parents #Rejoice #Second child #Superstar #telugu #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All