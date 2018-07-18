It's performance over package for Keerthy Suresh!

Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam has not only brought her tons of praise, but also made people sit up and take notice of her upcoming projects. Soon after the success of the film across both the Tamil and Telugu industries, news began surfacing that Keerthy had raised her remuneration by a mile and was now quoting huge sums for her upcoming films. The actress, however, has brushed aside the talk as baseless rumours, saying that she is in the industry to realize her dreams of becoming a successful actor and is not running behind money.

Keerthy is now a part of projects with many interesting biggies such as Vijay – Murugadoss’ political drama Sarkar, Vishal’s action entertainer Sandakozhi-2 and director Hari's Saamy Square, a sequel to Chiyaan Vikram's 2003 hit Saamy.

In one of her recent interviews, Keerthy had said that though her interest always veers towards festival films, she finds this as the perfect time to do commercial films. Though she does not want to be the actress who is just called for song and dance, she’d do her best to balance both mass and class – something which all actresses find it tough to do in the industry!