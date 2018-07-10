It's raining biopics in southern cinema; R Madhavan joins the club!

Actor R. Madhavan, who delivered a terrific performance with last year’s big Tamil blockbuster ‘Vikram Vedha,’ is now getting ready to essay the role of controversial ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in a biopic, to be directed by Ananth Mahadevan. This is now yet another interesting addition in the long list of under-production biopics in the south, with films such as the NTR biopic, ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy,’ the Mammootty starrer ‘Yatra’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ already leading the race.

Nambi Narayanan was a senior official at ISRO who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994, only to come out clean by 1998. Madhavan will be seen playing the protagonist over different walks of his life, right from the age of 27 to 75.

In his recent interview to Deccan Chronicle, Madhavan has shared some updates about the project. “We are determined to do justice to the extraordinary life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. He is one of the many unsung heroes of our country who deserve to be anointed with a worthy film. And I can’t think of anyone more qualified than my friend Ananth Mahadevan. He has researched Narayanan’s life thoroughly before getting down to making the film,” he said.

The project, which is to be shot as a trilingual in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, will go on floors soon.

Currently, Madhavan is shooting for his romantic drama ‘Maara’ with his Vikram Vedha co-star Shraddha Shrinath. Apart from this, he also has extended cameos in the Telugu thriller ‘Savyasachi’ and Bollywood’s first space film ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke.’