It’s Thalaiva vs Prince vs Stylish Star at southern box office in April

Tollywood is going to witness a megastar clash at the box office this April. It’s stylish star vs prince as Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie Bharat Ane Nenu will clash with Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya at the box office. Both the movies are releasing on April 26. Well, the drama doesn’t end here. To spice up the game Rajinikanth’s movie Kaala Karikaalan, directed by Pa Ranjith, is releasing on April 27.

Since the post-production of 2.0 is getting delayed, the makers of Kaala decided to go ahead with its release. It’s not a new fact that Rajinikanth’s movies usually get a massive opening upon release. While Tamil producers like Dhananjayan Govind didn’t hesitate to shift their releases, Tollywood has been brave enough to have taken the decision to face Rajini!

Incidentally, both Bharat Ane Nenu and Naa Peru Surya are patriotic dramas. While Mahesh Babu portrays the role of a chief minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, Allu Arjun plays the role of a soldier in the action movie.

The makers of Naa Peru Surya recently released its teaser which has impressed Allu Arjun fans. On the other hand, Bharat Ane Nenu’s title is the only thing that has been announced so far. Kiara Advani is paired opposite Mahesh Babu in the film which is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya and helmed by Koratala Siva. The music for the movie will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.