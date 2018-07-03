Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik continues to stay strong in its second week despite the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju

Jayam Ravi’s space film Tik Tik Tik, directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, has worked out well for all the stakeholders concerned. The film was initially met with mixed reviews from the media when it released on June 22 but has since gone on to charm family audiences and kids due to its unique space premise. Lead heroine Nivetha Pethuraj has also expressed happiness at being part of such a Hollywood-esque film.

After 10 days in running, Tik Tik Tik has grossed close to Rs. 22 crore in Tamil Nadu and is considered a breakeven venture already. In Chennai city, the film has grossed Rs. 3.66 crore in 10 days and continued to top in its second weekend despite the release of Sanju. Tik Tik Tik has some more legs left at the box office as it won’t have much competition this coming week too, apart from Mr.Chandramouli.

Jayam Ravi has Adangamaru next up for release and is also slated to do a film with director Ahmed of Manithan and Endrendrum Punnagai fame. He is also positively expected to take up Thani Oruvan 2 with his brother Mohan Raja once he completes his other films. His continuing tryst to experiment with new genres is serving him well.