home/ entertainment/ tollywood
Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik continues to stay strong in its second week despite the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju

Jayam Ravi’s Tik Tik Tik continues to stay strong in its second week despite the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju

First published: July 03, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Updated: July 03, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Author: LMK

Jayam Ravi’s space film Tik Tik Tik, directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan, has worked out well for all the stakeholders concerned. The film was initially met with mixed reviews from the media when it released on June 22 but has since gone on to charm family audiences and kids due to its unique space premise. Lead heroine Nivetha Pethuraj has also expressed happiness at being part of such a Hollywood-esque film.

After 10 days in running, Tik Tik Tik has grossed close to Rs. 22 crore in Tamil Nadu and is considered a breakeven venture already. In Chennai city, the film has grossed Rs. 3.66 crore in 10 days and continued to top in its second weekend despite the release of Sanju. Tik Tik Tik has some more legs left at the box office as it won’t have much competition this coming week too, apart from Mr.Chandramouli.

Jayam Ravi has Adangamaru next up for release and is also slated to do a film with director Ahmed of Manithan and Endrendrum Punnagai fame. He is also positively expected to take up Thani Oruvan 2 with his brother Mohan Raja once he completes his other films. His continuing tryst to experiment with new genres is serving him well.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Adangamaru #Endrendrum Punnagai #Entertainment #Jayam Ravi #Nivetha Pethuraj #Sanju #Shakti Soundar Rajan #tik tik tik #tollywood

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All