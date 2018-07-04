Jr NTR announces the name of his second child with an endearing picture!

Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr who is famously referred as Jr NTR announced the name of his second baby boy. He has named him Bhargava Ram and he shared the same with an endearing picture on Instagram.

He shared a picture with his wife Lakshmi Pranati, son Abhay Ram and the newborn.

Well of course, fans of the actor are happy about the announcement and the name is indeed being loved by everyone.

Also, the actor who recently joined Instagram, had earlier shared a picture of the newborn baby relaxing on the lap of his big brother. Ever since then, his fans and well-wishers were awaiting an announcement on the name and after a ceremony, the actor has finally shared his name on social media, much to the delight of everybody.

An interesting fact is that when Jr NTR had joined Instagram, he posted the first poster of his movie Aravindha Sametha, but it has been deleted now. Check it out for yourself here:

And we are wondering why. Anyway, we love his family picture and the name too. Speaking about his movies, Aravindha Sametha should release sometime this year.