Jr NTR to become a father for the second time?

If rumour mills are to be believed, then one of Tollywood’s biggest stars, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr is all set to become a father for the second time. The actor and his wife Pranathi already have a son named Abhay. Though there is no official confirmation, the rumours have already driven his fans to a frenzy. According to reports, the family does not want a lot of attention now and the baby may be due in May.

Happy birthday to my happiness.your blessings are always a boon.thank you all. pic.twitter.com/F7ardNVZHn — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 22, 2017

Jr NTR has had a great stint in his professional life so far. His last film Jai Lava Kusa was a box-office hit and his television anchoring with Bigg Boss Telugu was also well received. NTR Jr is reportedly working on his look for his upcoming film with Trivikram. The film is not yet titled and it will be his first collaboration with Trivikram. It is expected to be released this Diwali and shooting for the same is supposed to begin from March. NTR Jr also has a big budget film to be directed by SS Rajamouli where he will be co-starring with Ram Charan.

The actor was offered a huge paycheck to be a part of the second season of the Telugu version of Bigg Boss. The shooting for the show is set to begin in July. However, NTR Jr has reportedly refused the role citing unavailability of dates. It turns out that the Tolly star wants to spend more time with his family.