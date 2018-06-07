Kaala piracy conspiracy: Here’s who turned saviour for Thalaiva aka Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest film Kaala hit the theatres on Thursday. And while fans had been eagerly waiting for Thalaiva’s big day, a piracy website Tamilrockers tried to leak the film online. Though the link later turned out to be a fake one, a lot of people were caught streaming the film live from the theatres. Twitterati were fuming over the same, and here is someone who turned saviour for Rajinikanth.

Vishal Krishna, who heads Tamil Nadu Films Producers’ Council, got a man in Singapore arrested for live-streaming Kaala on Facebook. “It could have been a major crisis,” he said after the incident on Wednesday.

“Kaala is a big film for us. Rajini Sir is coming back after two years. To our horror we got to know through our sources in Singapore that a man in the Cathay multiplex was live-streaming Kaala on Facebook. We got the man arrested after he had streamed 40 minutes of Kaala on Facebook. (This was prior to its release in India on Thursday). The important thing was to take action without delay. That we managed to do,” he added.

“Lots of people think recording scenes and songs on their phone is okay. But it is not okay. It is a serious crime. We want the potential offenders to know we have zero tolerance for piracy in any form. If we want to save the film industry we need to stop talking and start acting,” he further added.

Amid the controversies, the film started on a good note. Also starring Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi and Easwari Rao among others, the film is directed by Pa Ranjith, and is produced on a budget of Rs 140 crore by actor-filmmaker and Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, Dhanush.