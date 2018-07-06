Kalyani Priyadarshan talks about being in front of the camera and her upcoming films

Kalyani Priyadarshan was initially reluctant about becoming an actor as she thought she was better suited for a life behind the camera.

The 25-year-old actor, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Lissy, recently won the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut for her role in Telugu film Hello."I thought behind the camera roles would suit me better because I'm sensitive. Also, my dad and Sabu Cyril (production designer) are very close and so are our families. I grew up watching him and interned with him during my school days. I felt off-the-screen is where I belong," she said in an interview.

Kalyani, who has worked as a technician in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3 and Vikram's Iru Mugan, said her father was relieved when she pulled off the role in Hello. "My family did not believe I could act when I started off. Since I come from a family with a film background, (I also thought) I will be criticised for what my parents have built and what I have done. My father was relieved when I pulled it off. I'm a person who takes criticism personally and that had put doubts in my mind about doing a film. I tried to overcome it and give acting a shot," she adds.

Kalyani has already signed two more films in Telugu -- one with Sai Dharam Tej and the other with Sharwanand. Talking about the untitled film with Sai Dharam Tej, which is directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, she said, "I am very confident and happy about my role in the film. I would be glad to share the screen with anyone as long as I love my character and the story."

Her film opposite Sharwanand is a period gangster thriller. "Director Sudheer Varma's upcoming film is a gangster thriller set in the late '80s and early '90. The cinematographer Divakar Mani has done an incredible job. I really liked my character in the film," she concludes.