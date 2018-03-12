home/ entertainment/ tollywood
Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth ahead of state tour

Kamal Haasan meets Rajinikanth ahead of state tour

First published: February 18, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Updated: February 18, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan met superstar Rajinikanth before starting off with his statewide tour on 21st February. This sparked off speculations about a political collaboration between Rajini and Kamal but the latter told reporters that it was just a "courtesy call" and not related to politics. "Only time will tell on both of us joining hands...  I came to inform Rajini about my political tour... Rajini wished me good luck," Haasan was quoted as saying to reporters.

Rajini said that Kamal wishes to “serve the people of Tamil Nadu.” “I pray to God that he attains success. He has not entered politics for fame or money but only to serve people of the state,” said Rajinikanth.

Hasaan is a well-known critic of Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK government and is expected to reveal his governance model at Rameshwaram this week. He is also expected to announce the name of his political party, which he had announced last year.

While there are speculations about a collaboration between Rajini and Kamal, both have said that “time will tell.” Kamal went on to say that political compatibility is the key. "It isn't like choosing the star cast for films," he wrote in a column of a Tamil newspaper.

The 63-year-old had said the colour of his politics is "black", meaning that he follows Dravidian ideologies. Rajini on the other hand said that he would follow “spiritual” politics.​

SHOW MORE
tags: #Kamal Haasan #Rajinikanth #Tamil Nadu

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All