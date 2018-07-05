Kamal Haasan: Vishwaroopam 2 will be art-house as well as commercial

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan will be returning to the big screen almost 3 years after the release of Thoongaavanam back in 2015. His Vishwaroopam 2 is set for release coming August 10, ahead of Independence Day. The trailer and 2 songs composed by Ghibran have been released to a positive response. The film has also been promoted extensively on the Kamal Haasan hosted Bigg Boss daily show on Vijay Television. In a recent interview to a Tamil weekly magazine, Kamal opened up a bit more about Vishwaroopam 2.

"The film won't be fully packed with politics but it will definitely have shades of politics. There will be more romance and family sentiments in this second part compared to the first part. The story is set in India this time around instead of the USA. The story and treatment will be a mix of both art-house and commercial, and it is catered to the masses. This is a story which has been with me for a long time and I believe that it's a strong story within the commercial format," he was quoted.

Vishwaroopam 2 will also be released in Telugu and Hindi and will have a grand worldwide release on August 10. In early 2013, the release of the first part was mired in a lot of controversies. Kamal has stated that he is far more equipped and confident as a budding politician, to handle any issues that may arise this time around.