Karthi and Sayyeshaa embark on success tour in Andhra Pradesh for Chinna Babu!

The consumer is king and it’s more true for the world of cinema than anywhere else. So it’s only natural then that stars go out of their way to woo the masses. Soon after the release of Kadai Kutty Singam and its Telugu dubbed version Chinna Babu on July 13, actors Karthi and Sayyeshaa set out on a tour of the Telugu states to gauge the response to the film among Telugu audiences. He had a so-called success tour and visited theatres in Rajahmundry and Kakinada on July 15, to interact with frenzied fans. The film has done decent numbers in its first 3 days, grossing around 5 cr in AP - Telangana with a theatrical share of 2.75 cr. A success press meet is planned in Hyderabad soon.

Karthi is a known name among the Telugu audiences and has consistently tasted success with the Telugu dubbed versions of his films over the years. His previous release Theeran, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, was a success in Telugu too, as Khakee. Chinna Babu also has the scope to add on steadily, and eventually emerge a Hit. Karthi’s brother Suriya has produced the film and also done a cameo role in the early part of it. Suriya's craze in the Telugu states needs no introduction!

As already reported, the other new Telugu release RX 100, which opened on July 12, has stolen the thunder from the competing releases like Chinna Babu.