Karthi to play Mammootty’s son in Yatra?

Big is the word for Yatra, the official biopic of late Andhra Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy. The latest reports coming in state that actor Karthi has been approached to play YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the son of YSR.

Karthi, who is currently basking in the success of his Kadaikutty Singam in Tamil Nadu, is yet to reply to the offer. The actor is halfway through the shoot of his romantic entertainer Dev, where he pairs up with Rakul Preet Singh for the second time after Theeran. The film is directed by debutant Rajath and has music by Harris Jayaraj.

Malayalam star Mammootty essays the role of YS Rajasekhar Reddy in Yatra. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the biopic has gone on floors recently. Many popular actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh and Suhasini Mani Ratnam are a part of the cast.

YSR was one of the most trustworthy leaders of Andhra Pradesh. He died in an unfortunate helicopter crash in 2009. The biopic will reportedly showcase his political reign, his personal life and his welfare schemes. Yatra marks Mammootty’s return to the Telugu film industry after a gap of 20 years, his last appearance being in the 1998 release Railway Coolie.