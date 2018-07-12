home/ entertainment/ tollywood
Karthi wishes to direct brother Suriya!

First published: July 11, 2018 08:32 PM IST | Updated: July 11, 2018 08:32 PM IST | Author: LMK

In a recent Facebook Live chat with fans, to promote his upcoming release Kadai Kutty Singam, actor Karthi said that he intends to direct his elder brother Suriya in the near future. It must be noted that Karthi started his film career as a director aspirant assisting Mani Ratnam during the making of Aaytha Ezhuthu, a film in which Suriya was also a part of.

Karthi is a very busy actor with many films lined up. We really have to see if he can get down to making his direction debut, like how Dhanush did last year with Power Paandi amid his busy acting schedule.

Karthi also said during this Live chat that director Pandiraj is working on the right story to bring him and Suriya together in a film, full-fledged. He added that since the expectations will be really big when the two do a film together, they are taking it slow and steady and waiting for the right script to come their way.

Suriya has played a cameo role in Kadai Kutty Singam, a film which he has also produced. He is said to make an appearance after the 'Rekla Race' sequence, to reward the winner (Karthi obviously)

