Karthik: I see a lot of me in Ajith

This Friday's (July 6) big release in Tamil is Mr.Chandramouli starring veteran actor Karthik, his son Gautham Karthik, Regina Cassandra, Varu Sarathkumar and Sathish in the lead roles. Thiru has directed this film which is said to be a wholesome commercial action thriller. Karthik and Gautham Karthik sharing the screen space is the film's biggest USP. It will be released in more than 300 screens across Tamil Nadu and won’t have much competition from the other smaller new releases.

During his peak phase in the 90s, Karthik had shared the screen space with Thala Ajith in 1998 in the blockbuster family entertainer Unnidathil Yennai Koduthen, directed by Vikraman. This film also happened to be Karthik's 100th film while Ajith was an upcoming star then. They also acted together in Anandha Poongatre in 1999. In a recent interview to a leading web portal, Karthik opened up about Ajith.

"He is a sweetheart. I see a lot of me in him, not when it comes to acting style but as a human being. He is also a little rebellious like me, all in a good way. We got along really well and formed a little mutual admiration society, despite me being his senior. He is a wonderfully talented actor and a wonderful person. I genuinely like him," he was quoted.