Kayankullam Kochunni: Whats Nivin Pauly’s upcoming biggie all about?

The first look poster of ‘Kayankullam Kochunni’, Nivin Pauly’s probable Onam release directed by Rosshan Andrews was launched on Friday morning at 7am. It is arguably one of the most interesting and big-budgeted projects to come out of the Malayalam film industry, narrating the stories of the famous bandit Kayankulam who was tagged as the Robinhood of their times. Kayankulam is said to have robbed the rich and fed the poor in return during his times, and the film will be an unbiased take on his chronicles.

Veteran Mohanlal will be seen in an extended cameo here, playing the role of Ithikkara Pakki, a contemporary to Kayankulam who teaches him the arts and mentors him.

Apart from these two big names, the film also features Priya Anand, Sunny Wayne, Babu Antony and Priyanka Thimmesh. Cinematography is by Binod Pradhan, while Sreekar Prasad takes care of the editing.

Nivin Pauly’s last film Hey Jude turned out to be a big success, reaping laurels for both Nivin and actress Trisha. Other than Kayankulam Kochunni, Nivin has Geetu Mohandas’ Moothon, Major Ravi’s romantic drama and the entertainer Love Action Drama, where he pairs up with Nayanthara.