Kick 2, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Mantra 2 - Tollywood sequels that were a complete disaster

Sequels are a great way for the producers to churn out the moolah. But it's not necessary that just like the first film, the second one too will click with the audience. It's difficult to maintain the standard and very few filmmakers manage to do that. There have been many sequels that didn't get the same response as the first instalment did. So here we give you a rundown of Tollywood sequels that followed the law of diminishing returns…

Nagavalli

Despite having a stellar star cast which included Rajinikanth, Vankatesh, Anushka Shetty and others, P Vasu’s Nagavalli received lacklustre reviews from both the critics and the masses alike. A remake of the 2010 Kannada movie Aptharakshaka starring Vishnuvardhan, Avinash and Vimala Raman, Nagavalli didn't quite make a mark. With all those amazing visuals, the film didn't perform as well as the original one.

Mantra 2

Mantra, which starred Charmy Kaur released in 2007 and turned out to be a money spinner, thanks to her amazing performance and director Tulasi Ram’s terrific direction. The sequel was announced and obviously, there was a lot of excitement, but when it finally hit the theatres in 2013, it was slammed by critics and shunned by audiences. Despite the star-studded cast, it turned out to be a total washout.

Sardaar Gabbar Singh

Sardaar Gabbar Singh is said to be the biggest debacle in Pawan Kalyan's illustrious career. Sequel to Kalyan's earlier film, Sardaar, this movie was released amidst huge expectation, but it turned out be a disaster as it couldn't live up to the hype it created.

Kick 2

It is a well-known fact that Ravi Teja’s Kick is one of the best films in his career. He established his status as an action hero with this movie. While the incredible chase sequence won hearts, the cine-goers felt that the makers didn't really put in a lot of work into the sequel. The reviews that the film got were very lukewarm compared to the original film.

Money Money More Money

When a film has already established a cult status of sorts, it's plain stupid to make its sequel. If there is an Andaaz Apna Apna sequel in the future, we are sure, it will not work wonders like the first one did. The makers of Money, which is the super hit crime comedy released in 1995, decided to give the audience the second part of this film. Unfortunately, it didn't work with the masses. Even Brahmanandam’s comedy and JD Chakravarthy’s direction did not seem to have helped the film.