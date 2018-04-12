home/ entertainment/ tollywood
Kona Venkat threatens Sri Reddy with legal action

Kona Venkat threatens Sri Reddy with legal action

First published: April 12, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Updated: April 12, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Telugu actress Sri Reddy has been making headlines for the past few days. Recently, the agitated actress stripped in public and accused producers of ‘exploiting’ local actresses and not giving them work in Telugu movies.

“They see the (intimate) videos and give no roles. They have even asked for live nude videos from me. That is the extent to which they go to take advantage of women who seek role. They give roles to actresses imported from Mumbai or others places, whereas we local girls are only sexually exploited on the promise of being given roles,” she had said.

Following the protest, she dropped some serious accusations against noted scriptwriter Kona Venkat and leaked a chat with him. Now, Kona Venkat has responded to her allegations and called them ‘baseless’. He also made it clear that he will take legal action against the lady. Kona Venkat has also squashed her claims of Telugu producers not supporting local talent and added that he has always supported newcomers.

This industry spat is getting uglier with each passing day and we wonder how this story is going to develop in the future. As of now, Reddy is yet to comment on these tweets.

SHOW MORE
tags: #casting couch #MeToo #‪‪Sri Reddy‬ #telugu #tollywood

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All