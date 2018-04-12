Kona Venkat threatens Sri Reddy with legal action

Telugu actress Sri Reddy has been making headlines for the past few days. Recently, the agitated actress stripped in public and accused producers of ‘exploiting’ local actresses and not giving them work in Telugu movies.

“They see the (intimate) videos and give no roles. They have even asked for live nude videos from me. That is the extent to which they go to take advantage of women who seek role. They give roles to actresses imported from Mumbai or others places, whereas we local girls are only sexually exploited on the promise of being given roles,” she had said.

Following the protest, she dropped some serious accusations against noted scriptwriter Kona Venkat and leaked a chat with him. Now, Kona Venkat has responded to her allegations and called them ‘baseless’. He also made it clear that he will take legal action against the lady. Kona Venkat has also squashed her claims of Telugu producers not supporting local talent and added that he has always supported newcomers.

I’m shocked with some allegations made by one actress against some film personalities including me.. I demand the government to conduct through police investigation in these allegations and punish whoever are guilty.. Truth must prevail 🙏 legal action follows!! — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) April 11, 2018

It’s really pity that film industry and film personalities have become soft target to many people who are trying to gain cheap publicity... I definitely support taking Telugu artists in our films.. In Geethanjali u find only Telugu artists. But this is unacceptable. I condemn it. — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) April 11, 2018

This industry spat is getting uglier with each passing day and we wonder how this story is going to develop in the future. As of now, Reddy is yet to comment on these tweets.