LEAKED: The 17 cuts in Rajinikanth's Kaala make their way online

Even as Rajinikanth's latest release Kaala, directed by Pa.Ranjith, nears the end of its run, the list of 17 cuts that it had to undergo in order to obtain a ‘U/A’ clearance from the censor board has been leaked today on social media.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the film was high on violence and that it was initially censored with an ‘A’ certificate and then the team agreed to tone it down and make some cuts for a ‘U/A’. Looking at the 17 cuts, most of them are dialogue mutes/deletes. Words like arasu, kundi, yerikkavum, cheri, Muslim, Saala, Thulukkan and Naaye couldn't escape the censors on the grounds of defamation, religion and public decency. A long dialogue has also been removed citing defamation. There are also quite a few visual cuts owing to violence, vulgarity and defamation. Being a socio-political propaganda mass entertainer, Kaala had to go through all these, before getting ready for release.

The film completes 30 days today in theatres and continues to play with a few shows in multiplexes across Chennai. Chennai is definitely the best performing zone for the film and it’s the all time 4highest grosser in the city behind Baahubali 2, Mersal and Kabali.