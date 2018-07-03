Mahanati completes 50 days; emerges as the biggest female-centric Hit from South Indian cinema

Keerthy Suresh – Dulquer Salmaan – Samantha-starrer Mahanati, the classic Savitri biopic directed by Nag Ashwin, has successfully crossed the 50 days mark in many theaters. The Tamil dubbed version Nadigaiyar Thilagam did reasonably well in multiplexes across TN while the Telugu original put up a rocking performance wherever it was released. All critics unanimously appreciated the film.

In the USA, Mahanati grossed a whopping $ 2.56 mil becoming just the 6th Telugu film to cross the $ 2.5 mil mark after Srimanthudu, Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu. Mahanati has grossed more than 75 CR worldwide, thereby becoming the highest woman-centric grosser in the history of South Indian cinema. The worldwide theatrical share is around Rs 42.5 crore. All this makes Mahanati a blockbuster without any shade of doubt.

Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in films like Saamy Square, Sandakozhi 2 and Sarkar. She will be very keenly watched in all these films as she has set the bar very high with Mahanati. She is a very strong contender for all the awards next year thanks to her stellar performance in Mahanati. In a recent interview, she said that she won’t just be a showpiece doll in Sarkar and that she has a meaty part in the film.