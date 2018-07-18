Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh to pair up once again?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Rakul Preet Singh were last seen together in ‘Spyder’, the AR Murugadoss directorial. Though the film did not perform well at the box office, the pairing was a favourite among fans. And now, it looks like both of them will be back together onscreen in Mahesh Babu’s 26th film with director Sukumar, which will go on floors in the final quarter of the year.

Sukumar is now fresh and buzzing after the worldwide success of Rangasthalam, the Ram Charan starrer which went on to become a huge blockbuster at the start of the year. The director has already narrated the story to Mahesh, who in turn has greenlit the project. Sukumar is now working on the prep and pre-production process of the film.

Mahesh Babu is currently working on his 25th film with director Vamshi Paidipally of ‘Oopiri’ fame. The star has just returned from a schedule in Dehradun and will be moving onto the next one in a few days. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh is shooting in Kollywood for the Suriya starrer ‘NGK’ directed by Selvaraghavan. She also has in hand, the sci-fi biggie starring Sivakarthikeyan.