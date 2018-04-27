Mahesh Babu to be the first Tolly actor to get his wax figure at Madame Tussauds?

Mahesh Babu is currently riding high on the immense box office success of his new film Bharat Ane Nenu. The film managed to impress the audience and brought Mahesh back to the spotlight after two back-to-back flops. Mahesh thanked director Koratala Siva for supplying him with a blockbuster that he desperately needed. But it isn’t just cinema that’s rewarding him. Mahesh now has a new feather in his cap, one that will truly immortalize him.

Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds :) :)

Thanks to the team of artists for their attention to detail. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/fyZHlxJE6k — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 26, 2018

The star actor joined the ranks of celebrities and politicians who have their very own wax statues at the famous Madame Tussauds museum in London. Babu confirmed the news through an announcement on his official twitter handle. He also thanked all the artists who are working with him to take in his measurements. A team from the museum reportedly flew to Hyderabad to gather the required measurements.

When Mahesh’s statue is unveiled at Madame Tussauds, he will become the second Tollywood actor after Baahubali star Prabhas to get a wax statue. However, a press statement released on Thursday mentioned that Mahesh is the first Telugu actor to be waxed. The statement clarified that the Baahubali Prabhas was the first Telugu on-screen character to get a statue. Fans of both actors are divided on who was the first one to bag the honour.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Sathyaraj’s Kattappa will also get a wax statue at the museum. Though there is no official confirmation, if Sathyaraj’s character does become a statue, he will be the first Tamil actor to receive the honour.