Mahesh Babu to turn car mechanic soon?

Arjun Reddy was one of the finest films of 2017 that came out from the stereotyped Tollywood. It was also one of the biggest hits of the year. The movie changed the way the industry is perceived by actors, filmmakers or audiences. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial featured Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy who deals with anger management and drinking issues after heartbreak.

After the massive success of Arjun Reddy, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been meeting various Telugu actors to discuss his next project. Reportedly, Sandeep Vanga may direct superstar Mahesh Babu in his next which deals with another raw subject. So far, Prince has mostly sported stylish and rich looks in his movies and hasn’t really gone for a rugged look. Mahesh Babu will reportedly play a car mechanic in this movie and will sport one of the most interesting avatars so far.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Bharath Ane Nenu which is being directed by Siva Koratala. Mahesh essays a politician who ends up being the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as the leading lady and marks her debut in Telugu cinema with the film. The makers revealed the first look and title poster of Bharath Ane Nenu on Republic Day and released an audio clip in which Mahesh is heard taking the oath of a CM. These have naturally sparked intense speculation amongst Mahesh’s fans.

Reportedly, superstar Mahesh Babu has already signed his next with Vamshi Paidipally and is said to be a romantic entertainer. The untitled flick will be shot entirely in USA and is expected to start from the last week of May. Pooja Hegde will essay the female lead and Devi Sri Prasad has recently completed composing all the tunes for the film. Aswhini Dutt, Dil Raju will bankroll this prestigious project and are keen on releasing the film on Sankranthi 2019.