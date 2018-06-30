Mahesh Babu’s delightfully sweet love story with Namrata Shirodkar is straight out of a romance novel

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is still ruling the hearts of women with his cute chocolate boy looks and his performances. He is known to be a true-blue gentleman off the screen and with time, his fan following has just increased in leaps and bounds.

While he makes many hearts skip a beat, he lost his heart to ex-Miss India Universe 1994 and Bollywood actress Namrata Shirodkar. The two are happily married with kids, but not many are aware of their love story and trust us, after knowing their romance saga, you’ll actually love them even more.

This was way back in 1999, when Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu had signed their first Telugu project named Vamsi. In the summer of 2000, they met for the first time at the mahurat of the movie. Slowly, their friendship blossomed into love and by the end of the film’s shoot, they had fallen for each other completely. The fact that Namrata was four years elder to Mahesh never really bothered their relationship. Mahesh kept his love affair a secret from his parents and had only spoken to his sister about his undying love for Namrata. It was only in 2004 when the couple publicly announced about their romance.

They settled in matrimony on Feb 10, 2005 at Mariott, Mumbai, in the presence of family and close friends. Post their wedding, Namrata stopped working in films and started looking after the family. In 2006, the couple was blessed with their first child, Gautham Krishna.

As they say, every relationship goes through its share of ups and downs, and theirs too faced a rough patch after three years of marital bliss. Namrata had shed light on the tense situation by saying, “Three years post marriage was difficult for Mahesh and me. He was on a long career break, I lost my parents, he lost his granny. Plus, he was in this whole dilemma of what movie to sign next. But that period made us stronger as a couple, and as individuals. Our foundation today is more solid, we became one strong nuclear unit. I look back at all of it as a blessing.”

After a sweet reunion, the couple was blessed with another child, this time a girl, Sitara Ghattamaneni. Their little family was complete and till today, Namrata continues managing their kids while Mahesh like a loving husband, pampers his wife and kids endlessly. Who says marriages don’t last long in the film industry? Here’s an endearing one that should provide some inspiration for all the couples out there.