Mahesh Babu’s next tentatively titled Mahesh 25 starts rolling

Mahesh Babu, who is riding high with the success of his last release Bharat Ane Nenu, will next be seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial. The movie is tentatively titled as Mahesh 25, and the shooting of the film kickstarted on Monday in Dehradun. According to a report in Indian Express, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat came on the sets to meet the actor.

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be shooting for the movie in Dehradun for the next two weeks. Later the film’s team will fly to the US where a major chunk of the movie will be shot.

Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie. However, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast of the film. There were reports that the movie is based on an Ameircan TV series, but the makers had denied the reports.

Even before the shooting of the film had kickstarted, the movie was in news for the wrong reasons. Earlier, the movie was being produced by PVP Productions. But later, Vamshi Paidipally announced that Aswani Dutt and Dil Raju would be bankrolling the project which surely didn’t go down well with PVP Productions. Reportedly, producer Prasad V Potluri had taken the matter to the producer’s council and had also lodged a complaint against Vamshi.