Mahesh Babu’s statue at Madame Tussauds is getting ready and his fans can’t stay calm!

Lo and behold, Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is the first actor from the industry to have a wax statue for himself at the Madame Tussauds in London. Though Prabhas had his character statue of Baahubali made at the museum, Mahesh Babu races ahead of him by being the exclusive actor from Tollywood to hold the fame.

Last night, a sneak peek of the actor’s face being put together was shared on the internet. Within a few minutes, fans began dedicating a special trend to the actor on Twitter, which recorded a large number of tweets in quick time.

In the process of being sculpted by skilled wax artist Iwan Rees, the statue is expected to be placed at the venue by the end of this year. Mahesh Babu will himself unveil the statue, which will definitely be a mark of pride for Tollywood fans worldwide.

Mahesh is now currently working on his exciting family entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally of Oopiri fame. Having completed the first schedule in Dehradun, the team will soon fly to overseas locales to can the rest of the footage. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in this film, which happens to be the star’s 25outing.