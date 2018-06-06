Makers of Rajnikanth's Kaala should avoid releasing the movie in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

Superstar Rajnikanth’s Kaala is going through a time time. With the protests and the strikes already delaying the release of the film, the recent declaration by Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy comes in as a waning for the makers. Kumaraswamy, on Thursday said that the makers should avoid releasing in the state ‘considering the situation’.

“It is the government’s duty to respect the high court’s orders. However, my personal opinion, as a Kannadiga, in such situation where there is opposition, it is ideal if they will not release the movie,” he stated. This came in after the Karnataka High Court asked the state to provide security to the theatres releasing Kaala.

He also brought into light the case of Kannada movie Nagarahavu from two years ago, which was allegedly pulled from movie halls in Tamil Nadu despite it being dubbed in Tamil. Referring to the incident, he said, “As a government we will take all necessary measures, but if some organisations protest and because of this people don’t turn up, under such circumstances, and when they don’t allow our movies to be released, I feel they should not release the movie.”

Previously, the Karnataka high court directed the producers of the film, to provide a list of theatres where the movie would be screened in the state so that adequate police protection could be ensured.

The entire controversy originated due to Rajnikanth’s stand on the Cauvery water dispute. The superstar had said that the Centre should implement the Supreme Court order to constitute a Cauvery Management Board, at the earliest.