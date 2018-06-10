Meet all the celebrity contestants of Nani's Bigg Boss Telugu 2

Bigg Boss Telugu, which made a blast due to Tollywood star Jr NTR being its host, is all set to return with its second season. New host, actor Nani, will be hosting the second season which will go on air on Sunday (June 10). This will mark Nani’s small screen debut.

Following the theme of the show, the new season will have participants staying in a house with no connection to the outside world. The new season will differ from the previous one as it will include both celebrities and commoners. Reportedly, out of 16 contestants, 13 will be celebrities and the rest will represent the common folk. While the names of the participants from this season will be unveiled officially during the premiere episode, a list of some celeb-contestants has been widely reported in the media. Curious? Let’s have a look!

Geetha Madhuri

South Indian playback singer and dubbing artist, well known for her albums Amogha, Spyder(Tamil), Baahubali-The Beginning and more.

Anchor Deepthi

Deepthi is an engineering graduate and TV9 anchor.

Tanish

An actor who made his Telugu debut with Prem Katha and was last seen in Nakshatram.

Tejaswi Madiwada

Another actor, who made her acting debut in 2013 with Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu androse into fame with Ram Gopal Varma's Ice Cream.

Deepthi Sunaina

Known for Kirrak Party, she is quite a popular name on social media. Her acting and dancing skills are loved by many.

Samrat

Samrat Reddy is a Telugu actor who was recently in the headlines when he was accused by his wife of breaking and entering into her house and also stealing valuables worth Rs 2 lakh.

Babu Gogineni

Humanist, rationalist, and human rights activist, who served as Executive Director of the International Humanist and Ethical Union. He's also widely known for appearing on a number of Telugu TV news channels and debates.

Kireeti Damaraju

Last seen in Chal Mohan Ranga, Kireeti Damaraju started his acting career with short film Ontiganta.

Picture credits: Cinestaan

Shyamala

Shyamala is an anchor who's known for hosting many TV shows and has appeared in many supporting roles.

Credits: kalakkalcinema

Roll Rida

Rahul Kumar Velpula aka Roll Rida is an engineering graduate and a Telugu rapper. He has also worked for Tech Mahindra.

Credits: Saavn

Amit Tiwari

Amit Tiwari is an actor and writer, known for Tiyaan(2017), Prabhat Nagari-Film 1(2012) and Rising of Sarpanch(2014).

Are you happy with the line-up of contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 2? Let us know in comments below.