Mohan Babu to be part of a biopic on NTR?

It is season of biopics in Tollywood. The latest release was Savitri’s biographical titled Mahanati which starred Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The film was a runaway hit and the actress was praised for her role. And looks like there’s more for fans in store they will get to see Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s aka NTR life on the silver screen.

Reportedly, NTR’s son Balakrishna will be making his late father’s biopic which will kick start soon under the direction of Krish. Balakrishna who is also co-producing the flick is working on the cast for important roles along with his team.

According to few reports, some Bollywood actresses have also been approached for the film whereas Keerthy Suresh is being considered for Savitri’s role again. There are reports doing rounds that senior actor Mohan Babu who was very close to NTR is willing to be part of the film titled NTR but nothing is official as of now. If sources are to be believed, Mohan Babu wants to play himself if the film will have adequate space for him, or else he’s wishing to play the role of SV Ranga Rao. It is known that, Mohan Babu essayed SVR in Mahanati as well.

Apparently, Balakrishna who maintains good affiliation with Mohan Babu has no qualms to cast him in NTR. However, only time will tell if this will materialize or not.