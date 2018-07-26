Music for Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to be composed by THIS Bollywood sensation!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is one of the most awaited Telugu films. The film comprises a galaxy of stars like Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu and Kiccha Sudeep. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is being produced on a lavish scale by Chiranjeevi's son Ramcharan. Rathnavelu is taking care of the cinematography. The film is based on the story of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and is expected to unleash Chiranjeevi in all his glory. The film’s progress on the production front over the past year has been quite slow due to its grand scale.

AR Rahman was supposed to score the music for the film but he couldn't take it up due to reasons unknown. Devi Sri Prasad was later said to have replaced Rahman but that didn't materialise too. The latest we hear is that Amit Trivedi has taken charge of the music and that he has also started working on the score. If true, then it will mark Bollywood composer's debut in Tollywood. He is also doing the music for the Tamil remake of Queen, titled Paris Paris, thereby marking his Tamil debut too.

There's another surprise too! If rumours are anything to go by then we can expect the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on 22nd August, Chiranjeevi's birthday.