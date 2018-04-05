Naa Peru Surya poster: Allu Arjun proves why he is the Stylish Star of Tollywood

Actor Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Naa Peru Surya is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films for his fans this summer. The film is slated for a worldwide release on May 4, 2018. The Stylish Star plays an Indian army soldier in the movie, and the actor has already attracted eyeballs with his intense look showcased in the teaser and the posters released so far. And now, another poster from Naa Peru Surya is out on social media platforms and Allu Arjun nails his look once again.

The new poster shows Allu Arjun smoking a cigar in swag. Allu Arjun’s killer look of an army-man is bound to drive his fans crazy. Other than Allu Arjun, Naa Peru Surya also stars Anu Emmanuel as the leading lady while Boman Irani, Sarathkumar and Thakoor Anoop Singh essay pivotal roles in the film.

The actor has reportedly undergone special training for the character in the film. Apparently, a trainer from the US was flown in to prepare Allu for the role. The character that Allu Arjun is playing is said to have anger management issues and hence the rough and rugged look. Helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi, Naa Peru Surya’s music has been composed by Bollywood composer duo Vishal and Shekar. This is going to be their second outing in Telugu cinema. Earlier, they have worked in 2008 movie Chintakayala Ravi, which starred Venkatesh, Anushka Shetty and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles.

Naa Peru Surya marks the directorial debut of Vakkantham Vamsi who had earlier penned down scripts for several hit Telugu blockbusters like Kick and Temper.