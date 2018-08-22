Nagarjuna-Nani’s Devadas finds it baddie in THIS Bollywood actor!

According to the recent reports in Tollywood, it looks like popular Hindi actor Kunal Kapoor will be making his Telugu debut in Nagarjuna-Nani’s upcoming film Devadas. Directed by Sriram Adittya, the film is an emotional comedy where Nagarjuna plays a don and Nani, a doctor.

The team had initially considered actors such as Vivek Oberoi and Neil Nitin Mukesh for the role but decided to go ahead with Kunal Kapoor as he would be a fresh face to the audience. Most of the shoot has been wrapped up so far, and with Kunal coming onboard, the team expects to complete the entire shoot by next month.

Raashmika Mandanna, who is now receiving accolades for her role in Vijay Deverakonda’s Geetha Govindam, plays the heroine along with Aakanksha Singh of Malli Raava fame. Devadas also features a special cameo by Sampoornesh Babu.

The film is produced by Ashwini Dutt Chalasani, the man behind the recent blockbuster Mahanati which starred Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan and Samantha. Director Sriram Adittya and his team are now working round the clock to bring Devadas to cinemas on the 27th of September.