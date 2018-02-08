home/ entertainment/ tollywood

Nagarjuna shoots for RGV’s cop cinema in Mumbai

First published: February 07, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Updated: February 07, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently in Mumbai shooting for Ram Gopal Varma’s yet-to-be-titled cop flick. The duo is coming together after 15 years for the fourth time now. He is playing a cop in the film and the actor took to Twitter to share a picture of him on the sets. And this led to a bromantic conversation between the Tollywood star and the GST director.

Replying to Nagarjuna’s tweet, RGV remembered his early days when he delivered the blockbuster Shiva. In response, the Raju Gari Gadhi 2 actor tweeted, “What are friends for my friend!!” RGV was quick to remind him about his responsibilities! Read Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma’s conversation below.

RGV’s debut film Shiva with Nagarjuna is a cult film in the Telugu cinema industry that gave Ramu a major success in his early days. The duo further worked in Antham and Govinda Govinda, which were super hit.

RGV, who has given masterpieces in the past like Sarkar, Satya, Company, Ab Tak Chappan, Ek Hasina Thi and many more, has been in the news lately for the ‘philosophical treatise’ that he gave to adult star Mia Malkova. The short film showcased a completely nude Mia explaining the meaning of sex and her sexual fantasies in a monologue.

