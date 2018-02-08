Nagarjuna shoots for RGV’s cop cinema in Mumbai

Akkineni Nagarjuna is currently in Mumbai shooting for Ram Gopal Varma’s yet-to-be-titled cop flick. The duo is coming together after 15 years for the fourth time now. He is playing a cop in the film and the actor took to Twitter to share a picture of him on the sets. And this led to a bromantic conversation between the Tollywood star and the GST director.

Feeling thrilled shooting in Mumbai for @rgvzoomin ‘s Action Film ..We are back again👍 #NagRgv4 pic.twitter.com/av5JhuoFUg — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018

Replying to Nagarjuna’s tweet, RGV remembered his early days when he delivered the blockbuster Shiva. In response, the Raju Gari Gadhi 2 actor tweeted, “What are friends for my friend!!” RGV was quick to remind him about his responsibilities! Read Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma’s conversation below.

It was @iamnagarjuna who kick started me with my debut film SHIVA ..and after all these years I really needed a second KICK ON MY BUTT . ..Release Date and title to be announced soon https://t.co/BYde3MUIPf — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018

What are friends for my friend!! Kick ready😆 👍👍👍 https://t.co/Lpzykszl72 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 6, 2018

Hey Nag all your fans are anyway waiting to kick me if I don’t deliver a big hit with u ...So u please reserve your kicks for the villains in our film and let ur fans reserve their kicks for me 😘😘😘😍 https://t.co/vpWZ8W3Asj — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 6, 2018

RGV’s debut film Shiva with Nagarjuna is a cult film in the Telugu cinema industry that gave Ramu a major success in his early days. The duo further worked in Antham and Govinda Govinda, which were super hit.

RGV, who has given masterpieces in the past like Sarkar, Satya, Company, Ab Tak Chappan, Ek Hasina Thi and many more, has been in the news lately for the ‘philosophical treatise’ that he gave to adult star Mia Malkova. The short film showcased a completely nude Mia explaining the meaning of sex and her sexual fantasies in a monologue.