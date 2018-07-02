Names from Baahubali, Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu come together for Vijay Devarakonda's next

Tollywood's sensational hero Vijay Devarakonda's next film Dear Comrade has kicked off in grand fashion with well-known celebrities across the industry coming in for the pooja today (July 2).

MM Keeravani, the music composer of the Baahubali series took on the responsibility for the first clap of the film, while veteran director Chandrasekhar Yeleti switched on the camera. Directors of the 2018 blockbusters Rangasthalam and Bharat Ane Nenu - Sukumar and Koratala Siva respectively handed over the script to the team.

Directed by Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade has Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay Devarakonda. The film is tipped to be an action drama with enough of romance in it. Devarakonda reportedly plays a student leader in the film, hailing from a communist family. However, in a recent interview, the director has clarified that Dear Comrade isn't a communist film on the whole.

Major portions of the film will be shot in and around Kakinada and Hyderabad, apart from small schedules in Ooty and Ladakh. Cinematographer Sujith Sarang and his elder brother editor Sreejith Sarang have been locked on board the technical team of the film. The duo rose to fame with director Karthick Naren's Tamil blockbuster Dhuruvangal 16. Justin Prabhakaran, who has impressed many with his music in Tamil films such as Oru Naal Koothu will make his Telugu debut with Dear Comrade.

Vijay Devarakonda is currently looking forward to the release of his Taxiwaala, the audio of which is around the corner. He is also shooting for a film titled NOTA with Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar. NOTA is touted to be a political thriller produced by Studio Green as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.