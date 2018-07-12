Nandamuri Balakrishna has a lot riding on his NTR biopic

The biopic of the legendary Telugu superstar and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) is currently on the shooting floors. Krish is directing this film with NTR's son Balakrishna (NBK) playing the titular role of his father. Vidya Balan is also a part of this film, playing NTR's first wife Basavatarakam.

Balakrishna is also producing this film under his newly launched ‘NBK Films’ banner. Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Indukuri are the co-producers of this magnum opus being planned on a big budget of Rs. 50 crore. According to recent reports in Tollywood, NBK will be investing Rs. 25 crore while the remaining Rs. 25 crore will be arranged by the two aforementioned co-producers. All the three will also share the profits that this film may bag in future, with NBK taking half the profit share and the other two splitting the other half. It sure looks like a healthy business model involving a lot of team work.

NBK recently tasted success with the mass masala entertainer, Jai Simha which was a Sankranti release earlier in the year. This NTR biopic is also similarly being planned as a Sankranti release in January 2019. It must be noted that Krish and NBK successfully collaborated on the well-received Gautamiputra Satakarni, which was also a Sankranti release in 2017.