Nayanthara's Imaikka Nodigal locks its release date - find out

Imaikka Nodigal, directed by Demonte Colony fame Ajay Gnanamuthu, and starring Nayanthara, Anurag Kashyap, Atharvaa and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles is slated to release on August 24, according to the latest industry buzz. Vijay Sethupathi has also done a cameo role in the film, playing Nayanthara's husband.

The film falls in the crime thriller space with Nayanthara playing a cop who is on the look-out for a psychotic serial killer played by Anurag Kashyap. Director Magizh Thirumeni has dubbed for Anurag and his baritone was given a thumbs-up by the audience when the trailer was launched.

Imaikka Nodigal has been shot extensively in Bangalore. Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi has scored the music for this film, which is said to have provided a lot of scope for him to shine in the background score department, just like the blockbuster Thani Oruvan.

As already reported, Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila had earlier announced an August 10th release and the team has also started releasing interesting promotional materials. If both these films make it to theaters as planned, there will be two Nayanthara films next month, providing plenty of reasons for fans of the 'Lady Superstar' to rejoice.

But in Kollywood, release dates aren’t certain till the very last minute and we may have to just wait and watch how it unfolds!