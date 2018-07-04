Netflix to produce Baahubali prequel; who’s going to direct it?

It is a well-known fact that Baahubali is and will be one of India’s most popular and favorite films ever. It warrants repeat watches even years after its release. The franchise – produced, shot and marketed in an innovative way, was the talk of the town for close to five years, all through its making and exhibition.

Now, online viewing giant Netflix has come forward to produce the prequel of the film. It will be shot as an original series and will span three seasons. The prequel will throw light on several aspects and stories in Mahishmati, how the city came into being and the lives of the characters before the actual fireworks began. Titled The Rise of Sivagami, the pre-production work for the same is currently underway.

Director Deva Katta, who has already made Prasthanam in Telugu, will be co-directing the series with SS Rajamouli himself. Katta is currently working on the Hindi version of Prasthanam, starring Sanjay Dutt, who also doubles up as the producer for the film.

Sources say that the team is in talks with noted artists from the Tamil and Telugu industries for the series, which will be bankrolled on a large scale.