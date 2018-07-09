Night and Fog: Telugu actress Tanya Desai bags the Rahul Roy-starrer

Post the news of actor Aayush Shah bagging the role of actor Rahul Roy’s son in the upcoming autobiographical film Night and Fog, Tanya Desai has now been roped in to join the cast. The Telugu actress will play the former’s love interest in the film. The actress, who essays the character of an 18-year-old and her tragic journey in the film, recently revealed about her character, informing that she portrays a strong character which will change the image of a woman.

"I'm playing the lover of Rahul's son. My character is called Chirutha. It's a journey of an 18-year-old woman who had been seduced and raped by a guy whom she loved. The woman gets pregnant and the society doesn't accept her. So they cut her hair and throw her out of the village," Tanya said in a statement.

"Then begins her journey of how she travels, gives birth to her child and that baby dies," she added.

Considering herself lucky to be part of the film, she further mentioned that Rahul is a star for her and that the film is a film within a film.

Night and Fog, which is slated to be out next year (2019), will be released worldwide in English and French.