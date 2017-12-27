Not Anirudh, it’s Yuvan Shankar Raja who reunites with Dhanush for Maari 2 after a decade

We are in the know that Dhanush and director Balaji Mohan are joining hands again for the sequel to their 2015 Tamil superhit Maari. Currently, the director is busy with the pre-production work of Maari 2. But ever since the sequel was announced, we have been wondering if the project will mark the reunion of Dhanush and composer Anirudh Ravichander once again who composed the music for the maiden part.

However, on Monday director Balaji Mohan officially announced that Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the music. The duo will join together after 10 years and director Balaji Mohan was super excited to tweet the news.

Privileged to be working with one of my all time favourite music directors! 🙂 Happy to officially announce that @thisisysr sir is on board for #Maari2 & music work has started!@dhanushkraja sir & #Yuvan sir combo back after 10 years! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xfUHecFzrA — Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) December 25, 2017

Son of maestro Ilayaraja, Yuvan has earlier collaborated with Dhanush in films like Thulluvatho Ilamai and Kadhal Kondein. They last worked together in 2008 for Yaaradi Nee Mohini, a remake of superhit Telugu film Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule. This will be definitely an interesting combination as the duo has given several chartbusters over the years.

Maari 2 will also star Sai Pallavi as the female lead, Krishna, and Tovino Thomas, who will play the antagonist. While Dhanush will return as a dhoti-clad, mustache-twirling local rowdy, Robo Shankar and Vinod, who played Dhanush’s sidekicks, will reprise the characters in the sequel. The film will be bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and will be made as a bilingual film in both Tamil and Telugu.