Officer teaser: Nagarjuna is back as a fearless Officer in RGV’s next

The official teaser of Ram Gopal Varma’s much-anticipated Telugu flick Officer is finally out. This is the third collaboration of Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma after a gap of more than a decade. Like many gangster films, this one is set also Mumbai. The story revolves around a no-nonsense police officer from Hyderabad, essayed by none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna, who fights against the city mafia.

The power-packed trailer is outlined with moments of high octane action scenes. With performers like Nagarjuna and Prakash Raj, this movie might be the biggest money-spinner, pretty much like their first combo film ‘Shiva’ (1990). Shiva was Ramu’s directorial debut and became a game changer for both of them. Ram Gopal Varma had already claimed that Nagarjuna’s will apparently play the scariest cop ever in Indian cinema in Officer.

Produced by RGV and Sudheer Chandra, the movie stars Myra Sareen as the leading lady and is slated to release on May 25. The movie will have a head-to-head with Nandamuri Kalyamram’s upcoming romantic drama ‘Naa Nuvve’.

During the launch of the project last November, Varma had said in a statement, “I am extremely excited that I am doing a film with Nagarjuna after nearly 25 years but contrary to some uninformed media speculations, this new film is nothing to do with ‘Shiva’, neither in character nor in story content.”