Once again! STR and Jyothika unite onscreen for the Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu

It is a well-known fact that Jyothika is working on ‘Kaatrin Mozhi’, the Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu. Directed by Radha Mohan, the film will be a slightly modified version of the Hindi original, with Vidharth, Lakshmi Manchu and Kumaravel forming the rest of the cast.

The latest update from the camp is that STR, who is currently in the thick of things in Kollywood, has agreed to a special guest appearance in the film. The actor will feature in a similar role as that of Ayushmann Khuranna in the original film. The team shot for this particular scene over the course of 4-5 hours. STR is said to have a very cute dialogue in his portion, which will be revealed closer to release.

Kaatrin Mozhi is produced by G Dhananjayan’s BOFTA Media Works, in association with Creative Entertainers. After a slew of successful singles, AR Rahman’s nephew AH Kaashif makes his feature film music composing debut with this film.

Apart from Kaatrin Mozhi, this year Jyothika will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam opposite Arvind Swamy. Interesting, CCV too has STR as one of the leads, the actor has debutante Dayana Erappa as his pair in the film.